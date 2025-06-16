The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-7 lottery results. The draw took place at 3 p.m., with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-7: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-7 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-7 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BM 109153 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 109153

BB 109153

BC 109153

BD 109153

BE 109153

BF 109153

BG 109153

BH 109153

BJ 109153

BK 109153

BL 109153

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

BB 738758 (PALAKKAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

BG 105683 (KAYAMKULAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0113 0710 1645 3285 3471 3914 3939 4054 4316 4482 5338 5855 6001 6052 6093 7928 7970 8436 9864 9935

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

4153 5143 5337 5547 7541 9937

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0153 0233 0646 1054 1809 2330 2552 2825 2961 3039 3217 3318 3461 3469 3475 3759 4501 4710 4901 6047 7114 7198 7271 7536 7602 7820 8064 8446 9197 9929

7th Prize: Rs 500

0132 0202 0418 0440 0865 0883 0945 0974 1035 1086 1253 1551 1590 1879 2186 2194 2200 2211 2411 2487 2758 2796 2812 2922 2969 3008 3022 3543 3613 3813 3841 3878 4181 4406 4617 4667 5351 5677 5681 5683 5920 6192 6331 6558 6622 6689 6759 7046 7054 7067 7156 7293 7338 7390 7410 7600 7603 7858 7976 8001 8096 8209 8379 8421 8716 8786 8897 8960 9086 9422 9428 9461 9514 9802 9914 9917

8th Prize: Rs 200

0055 0057 0096 0247 0249 0665 0680 0742 0772 0880 0953 0960 1125 1241 1309 1397 1403 1479 1558 1660 1672 1732 1899 1932 1986 2179 2343 2677 2851 2855 2866 2976 3120 3531 3550 3591 3596 3655 3677 3768 3831 3840 3953 4057 4102 4108 4478 4657 4663 4727 4736 4821 4835 5012 5181 5283 5445 5491 5606 5880 5913 5931 5950 6102 6128 6195 6367 6456 6687 6988 7010 7057 7138 7288 7567 7605 7611 7628 7655 7740 7855 7892 7949 8079 8452 8522 8718 9027 9303 9343 9478 9594 9816 9851

9th Prize: Rs 100

0179 0262 0295 0430 0616 0681 0763 0958 0962 0978 1076 1156 1179 1260 1310 1427 1454 1543 1593 1653 1678 1847 1928 1959 2049 2271 2399 2447 2474 2592 2760 2788 2814 2983 2990 3091 3163 3272 3290 3351 3412 3437 3515 3643 3685 3760 3850 3925 3972 4211 4223 4394 4417 4580 4661 4682 4810 4875 4910 4994 5192 5198 5275 5291 5295 5405 5704 5744 5788 5817 5843 5929 5949 5993 6042 6060 6177 6188 6211 6218 6246 6264 6279 6403 6483 6550 6624 6673 6800 6811 6855 6858 6869 6919 6941 6948 6958 7097 7170 7189 7218 7243 7253 7311 7369 7456 7615 7645 7687 7711 7741 7773 7838 7912 7991 8048 8150 8160 8171 8236 8346 8372 8386 8426 8433 8519 8547 8662 8847 9022 9051 9096 9180 9256 9267 9300 9376 9454 9583 9682 9763 9919 9944 9947

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.