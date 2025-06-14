The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-710 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-710 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-710 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the prize structure for Karunya KR-710 on June 14:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 20 lakh

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.