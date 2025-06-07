Karunya Lottery Results KR-709 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-709 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the prize structure for Karunya KR-709 on June 7:

Live draw has started. Refresh the page every 10 minutes.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KW 164909

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 164909

KO 164909

KP 164909

KR 164909

KS 164909

KT 164909

KU 164909

KV 164909

KX 164909

KY 164909

KZ 164909

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

KP 321078

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KT 204767

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) KN 292247

2) KO 274731

3) KP 613757

4) KR 142052

5) KS 322070

6) KT 672078

7) KU 747645

8) KV 324942

9) KW 499726

10) KX 105719

11) KY 778711

12) KZ 613520

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0018 0518 1473 1518 1586 1873 2805 3215 3650 4673 5500 6099 6426 6553 7020 7202 9456 9888

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0713 1038 1220 1909 2310 2859 3121 3496 5478 5533 5640 5817 5999 6600 6655 7627 7991 8164 8518 8786 8903 9528 9843 9965

7th Prize: Rs 500

0031 0302 0350 0379 0491 0515 0609 0671 0727 0794 0895 0981 1007 1037 1187 1190 1299 1310 1371 1558 1570 1677 1826 2019 2062 2134 2180 2193 2207 2216 2218 2223 2314 2336 2403 2734 2755 2889 2966 2976 2998 3041 3284 3490 3514 3529 3596 3663 3708 3756 3899 3914 3924 4016 4028 4098 4141 4255 4317 4347 4477 4560 4668 4672 4698 4749 4766 4938 4956 4982 5088 5219 5225 5271 5291 5321 5347 5451 5473 5599 5628 5746 5829 5847 5907 5966 6163 6263 6304 6408 6410 6742 6761 6813 6840 6848 6866 6986 7015 7044 7065 7115 7270 7349 7499 7644 7714 7718 7820 7956 8002 8066 8180 8262 8285 8745 8920 8946 9147 9173 9254 9319 9449 9783 9844 9984

8th Prize: Rs 100

5524 6964 7899 8463 3669 5745 4283 7977 2070 8922 8186 4587 2671 2347 3196 8146 7047 1964 0053 3964 4769 3808 3382 0575 4962 6322 2856 7709 9005 0952 6108 5270 4862 4200 1600 9573 1082 0535 6409 5176 8406 1619 7645 7920 2240 6526 2509 0628 1632 8828 9510 4017 7244 5353 8896 8462 3993 4250 3176 5553 6685 6804 3769 4600 8556 2644 6223 3300 6800 8646 1523...

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.