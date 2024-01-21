Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-635 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-635 January 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-635 Lottery on Sunday (Jan 21). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-635 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode

    Kerala news live 21 January 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Man-eater tiger Rudran to again undergo surgery

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus

    Kerala: Sabarimala earns profit of Rs 10 crore this year rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala earns profit of Rs 10 crore this year

    Kerala: All 15 accused found guilty in BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case rkn

    Kerala: All 15 accused found guilty in BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case

    Recent Stories

    Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video) RBA

    'Article 370' Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video)

    Delhi travel woes: Several flights and trains delayed, north India braces for cold wave AJR

    Delhi's travel woes: Several flights and trains delayed, north India braces for cold wave

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode

    Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta gets emotional on brother 38th birth anniversary shares video RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta gets emotional on his birth anniversary; shares video

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked avv

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked

    Recent Videos

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon