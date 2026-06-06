The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-756 draw held on June 6, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Karunya KR-756 lottery on Saturday, June 6. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Karunya KR-756 draw is the top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official result list published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (05/06/2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore - KH 881627

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000 - All other series with 881627

2nd Prize – Rs 25 Lakh - KG 809822

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh - KE 220078

4th Prize – Rs 5000 - 0367, 0616, 1015, 1123, 2047, 2193, 3600, 3814, 3854, 4456, 4516, 5775, 5847, 6019, 6936, 7216, 8256, 8904, 9832

5th Prize – Rs 2000 - 0184, 1058, 3095, 3105, 5987, 7273

6th Prize – Rs 1000 - 0550, 1537, 1541, 1612, 2289, 2956, 3015, 3168, 3196, 3859, 4091, 4988, 5234, 5300, 5369, 5575, 5835, 6009, 7193, 7817, 7973, 8168, 8200, 8361, 9408

7th Prize – Rs 500 - 0052, 0072, 0148, 0204, 0493, 0592, 0609, 0749, 0865, 0887, 0911, 1703, 1874, 1949, 1981, 2010, 2053, 2237, 2799, 2888, 3103, 3163, 3184, 3199, 3349, 3526, 3719, 3828, 3834, 4214, 4272, 4418, 4489, 4687, 4875, 4887, 5005, 5006, 5445, 5529, 5549, 5682, 5718, 6223, 6330, 6375, 6448, 6579, 6939, 7151, 7213, 7445, 7594, 7644, 7654, 7825, 7952, 8070, 8312, 8497, 8590, 8614, 8672, 8753, 8795, 8813, 9266, 9321, 9342, 9361, 9517, 9545, 9597, 9649, 9743, 9744

8th Prize – Rs 200 - 0007, 0033, 0156, 0462, 0851, 0899, 0941, 1279, 1355, 1426, 1509, 1518, 1521, 1526, 1539, 1762, 1983, 2044, 2083, 2184, 2186, 2251, 2348, 2484, 3473, 3490, 3666, 3794, 3918, 4029, 4053, 4070, 4108, 4153, 4177, 4225, 4325, 4383, 4437, 4503, 4561, 4598, 4878, 5352, 5506, 5598, 5612, 5689, 5758, 5779, 5844, 5873, 5879, 5881, 6040, 6058, 6093, 6130, 6143, 6312, 6368, 6382, 6393, 6612, 6614, 6646, 6654, 6776, 6789, 6839, 6973, 7080, 7344, 7454, 7460, 7727, 7819, 8031, 8076, 8102, 8186, 8387, 8632, 8744, 8815, 9074, 9155, 9349, 9423, 9607, 9700, 9882

9th Prize – Rs 100 - 0036, 0090, 0182, 0237, 0260, 0330, 0376, 0387, 0446, 0533, 0721, 0784, 0802, 0834, 0952, 1092, 1095, 1124, 1136, 1161, 1169, 1182, 1241, 1268, 1275, 1277, 1357, 1358, 1400, 1413, 1415, 1555, 1563, 1638, 1735, 1747, 1763, 1932, 1953, 2056, 2227, 2299, 2322, 2494, 2651, 2673, 2676, 2807, 2898, 2976, 2979, 2984, 3265, 3439, 3512, 3520, 3644, 3659, 3789, 3842, 4102, 4118, 4291, 4308, 4375, 4670, 4748, 5055, 5235, 5236, 5261, 5460, 5496, 5509, 5572, 5633, 5639, 5666, 5811, 5928, 5989, 6082, 6105, 6144, 6169, 6205, 6374, 6396, 6611, 6632, 6777, 6901, 6943, 7108, 7134, 7251, 7301, 7361, 7368, 7586, 7630, 7681, 7702, 7742, 7776, 7802, 7883, 7966, 7798, 8065, 8106, 8116, 8153, 8178, 8233, 8240, 8243, 8411, 8434, 8468, 8517, 8605, 8660, 8762, 8799, 8885, 9004, 9192, 9215, 9291, 9363, 9469, 9623, 9627, 9630, 9636, 9639, 9717, 9731, 9803, 9804, 9841, 9914, 9964

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-626 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)