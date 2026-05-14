The results for the Dhanalekshmi DL 52 lottery are finally out! The top prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second prize winner gets ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL 52 lottery. The winning ticket for the ₹1 crore first prize is DO 183883.

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The second prize winner will take home ₹30 lakh, while the third prize is ₹5 lakh. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the full list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL 52 lottery:

First Prize: ₹1 Crore

DO 183883

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

DN 183883, DP 183883, DR 183883, DS 183883, DT 183883, DU 183883, DV 183883, DW 183883, DX 183883, DY 183883, DZ 183883

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh

DY 146031

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

DR 265833

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000

0173, 1798, 2039, 2858, 3451, 4054, 4165, 4528, 6386, 6513, 6542, 7502, 7516, 8317, 8593, 8933, 9336, 9485, 9991

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

0400, 0781, 3217, 4428, 6949, 7791

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

0032, 0331, 0596, 0857, 1206, 1228, 1328, 1527, 1976, 2083, 2342, 2668, 3701, 4756, 5638, 6308, 6684, 7104, 7106, 7325, 7903, 7957, 8021, 9484, 9987

Seventh Prize: ₹500

0503, 0528, 0634, 0767, 0828, 0878, 0885, 0891, 1042, 1091, 1519, 1525, 1551, 1603, 1860, 1979, 2192, 2259, 2394, 2697, 2787, 3272, 3340, 3437, 3477, 3692, 3731, 3793, 3822, 3896, 3924, 3973, 4206, 4299, 4302, 4684, 4735, 4971, 5079, 5290, 5408, 5425, 5484, 5530, 5635, 5773, 5899, 5928, 6183, 6352, 6844, 6917, 7073, 7336, 7384, 7419, 7429, 7471, 7600, 7760, 8082, 8377, 8515, 8630, 8749, 8769, 8913, 9099, 9214, 9479, 9515, 9539, 9595, 9671, 9826, 9894

Eighth Prize: ₹200

0223, 0424, 0457, 0622, 0666, 0858, 0943, 1012, 1019, 1050, 1177, 1186, 1246, 1293, 1304, 1367, 1407, 1871, 2040, 2109, 2367, 2400, 2414, 2418, 2421, 2427, 2430, 2501, 2578, 2590, 2643, 2718, 2755, 2990, 3021, 3037, 3210, 3649, 3778, 3779, 3813, 3881, 3914, 4179, 4198, 4229, 4293, 4295, 4379, 4398, 4424, 4536, 4556, 4585, 4972, 5123, 5261, 5324, 5719, 5741, 5744, 5824, 5905, 5918, 6174, 6276, 6351, 6696, 6837, 6884, 6942, 6971, 6998, 7083, 7203, 7251, 7255, 7402, 7784, 7812, 7922, 8015, 8220, 8243, 8245, 8615, 8679, 8693, 8811, 9190, 9232, 9434, 9514, 9698, 9923, 9954

Ninth Prize: ₹100

0050, 0111, 0297, 0347, 0383, 0385, 0518, 0643, 0722, 0792, 0916, 1008, 1045, 1076, 1089, 1187, 1261, 1455, 1565, 1600, 1617, 1631, 1689, 1940, 1968, 2055, 2069, 2092, 2237, 2471, 2538, 2541, 2587, 2589, 2625, 2672, 2728, 2799, 2843, 2857, 2865, 2883, 2906, 3010, 3119, 3171, 3224, 3250, 3283, 3540, 3749, 3785, 3811, 3830, 3846, 3888, 3909, 3937, 3963, 3967, 4042, 4445, 4452, 4496, 4637, 4676, 4750, 4892, 4953, 5137, 5157, 5199, 5211, 5228, 5264, 5375, 5380, 5411, 5513, 5523, 5526, 5579, 5695, 5767, 5786, 5911, 5921, 6040, 6568, 6609, 6623, 6632, 6674, 6740, 6862, 6959, 7057, 7116, 7204, 7211, 7234, 7288, 7315, 7322, 7396, 7464, 7469, 7642, 7681, 7882, 8104, 8106, 8155, 8304, 8372, 8408, 8553, 8584, 8643, 8668, 8689, 8740, 8745, 8870, 8997, 9007, 9117, 9143, 9348, 9385, 9465, 9531, 9593, 9628, 9666, 9720, 9761, 9801