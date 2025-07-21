The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-12 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-12: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-12 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.



Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-12 on July 21:

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BS 538337 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 538337

BO 538337

BP 538337

BR 538337

BT 538337

BU 538337

BV 538337

BW 538337

BX 538337

BY 538337

BZ 538337

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BS 213553 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BN 949071 (ALAPPUZHA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1187 1340 1570 2702 2963 3052 3393 3855 4085 4358 4787 5506 5586 6544 6893 7507 7827 8131 9765 9839

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1973 2638 5027 7046 8415 9010

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

1162 2423 2969 3177 3387 3761 3899 4093 4353 4455 4461 4802 5453 5468 6101 6338 7583 7636 7810 7967 7970 8092 8234 8910 8928 9184 9387 9398 9834 9857

7th Prize: Rs 500

0314 0338 0480 0488 0494 0505 0626 0772 1140 1309 1410 1449 1656 1859 1933 1968 2092 2167 2329 2350 2379 2506 2557 2750 2822 2909 3752 3757 3822 3861 3926 4057 4202 4430 4507 4595 4807 4924 4971 4972 4974 5043 5236 5276 5421 5677 6118 6442 6618 6653 6672 6703 7161 7564 7757 7791 7820 7841 7889 7894 7936 8014 8141 8364 8511 8583 8609 8636 8643 8877 8948 9022 9496 9516 9816 9950

8th Prize: Rs 200

0055 0056 0154 0290 0317 0430 0498 0518 0775 1078 1124 1144 1286 1313 1396 1439 1579 1672 1833 1887 2012 2136 2342 2422 2495 2608 2648 2650 2739 2878 3294 3400 3430 3500 3578 3817 3834 3910 3940 4018 4088 4612 4683 4692 4700 4954 5012 5096 5136 5355 5461 5515 5554 5569 5722 5821 5835 5886 6180 6220 6252 6297 6358 6569 6585 6588 6702 6806 6815 7043 7065 7423 7539 7577 7621 7760 7854 7992 8283 8459 8464 8491 8691 8710 8815 8922 8933 9005 9427 9572 9623 9680 9750 9923

9th Prize: Rs 100

3277 8180 9949 7197 8861 6631 6717 5745 9728 9909 2385 5803 8392 1091 0390 5733 1731 7531 1235 5224 2544 7222 6184 4825 6662 8626 2069 0289 4592 6339 3810 1077 9706 6490 7642 8237 2621 0904 8405 7110 1207 3616 4366 1094 4095 2917 5491 6497 9632 4565 8370 0731 1275 5098…

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.