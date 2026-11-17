The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-546 lottery results for November 17. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the result of Sthree Sakthi SS-546 lottery draw on Saturday, November 17. The draw has a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can check their ticket numbers against the official result to see if they have won.

Sthree Sakthi SS-546 lottery prizes

The first prize of Karunya KR-774 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize Rs 30 lakh and third prize Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other categories.

The draw will be conducted in the presence of authorized officials to ensure transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should carefully check the winning numbers before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-546 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 -

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 -

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 -

4th Prize: ₹5,000-

5th Prize: ₹2,000 -

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to claim the Sthree Sakthi SS-546 prize

The winners have been asked to check their ticket numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of a prize shall retain the original ticket and shall follow the prize-claim procedure laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The prize claims can be preferred to the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

Sthree Sakthi SS-546 prize claim deadline

Winners will need to redeem their prizes within the 30 days they are available from date of the draw. The documents you may need to submit depend on the prize amount and the circumstances of the claim.

All winners must keep their original winning ticket and check all details before claiming.