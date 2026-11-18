The Kundara Police arrested Jinesh, the second accused in a robbery case involving an elderly man in Kollam. The accused allegedly attacked the victim and snatched his gold chain. He is also reportedly a habitual offender.

Kollam: A man has been arrested in connection with the attack and chain snatching of an elderly person. The Kundara Police nabbed 26-year-old Jinesh from Jayesh Bhavan (Mukuluvila House) in Mylakkad, Kannanalloor North under Thazhuthala Village, who is the second accused in the case. Police say he is a habitual offender with a long criminal record.

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He has several pending cases against him, including POCSO and theft, across Eravipuram, Kottarakkara, Kollam West, Kottiyam, Kallambalam, Parippally, and Chathannoor police stations. A special investigation team made the arrest. The team was led by Kundara Police Station SHO Sunukumar and included SIs Priya, Deepu Pillai, Arun Chandran, ASI Anil, Driver ASI Shinto, and CPOs Anwar, Sreejith, and Sharanya. The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

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