Kerala Lottery: The results for the Samrudhi SM 57 lottery are out! The top prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second and third prizes are ₹25 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for its Samrudhi SM 57 lottery. The ticket with the number MH 328862 has hit the jackpot, winning the first prize of ₹1 crore.

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This lottery draw happens every Sunday. The first prize is a cool ₹1 crore, followed by a second prize of ₹25 lakh and a third prize of ₹5 lakh. Every week, the department sells 1.08 crore tickets across 12 different series. And the best part? A single ticket costs just ₹50.

Here are the winning numbers for the Samrudhi lottery:

First Prize - ₹1 Crore

MH 328862

Consolation Prize - ₹5,000

MA 328862

MB 328862

MC 328862

MD 328862

ME 328862

MF 328862

MG 328862

MJ 328862

MK 328862

ML 328862

MM 328862

Second Prize - ₹25 Lakh

MG 716734

Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh

MG 124524

Fourth Prize - ₹1 Lakh

0508 0544 1649 1709 1716 2680 2748 3160 4203 4942 5085 5489 5602 5777 5848 6610 7122 9353 9522

Fifth Prize - ₹2,000

Sixth Prize - ₹1,000

Seventh Prize - ₹500

Eighth Prize - ₹200

Ninth Prize - ₹100