Kerala Lottery: The results for the Samrudhi SM 57 lottery are out! The top prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second and third prizes are ₹25 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for its Samrudhi SM 57 lottery. The ticket with the number MH 328862 has hit the jackpot, winning the first prize of ₹1 crore.
This lottery draw happens every Sunday. The first prize is a cool ₹1 crore, followed by a second prize of ₹25 lakh and a third prize of ₹5 lakh. Every week, the department sells 1.08 crore tickets across 12 different series. And the best part? A single ticket costs just ₹50.
Here are the winning numbers for the Samrudhi lottery:
First Prize - ₹1 Crore
MH 328862
Consolation Prize - ₹5,000
MA 328862
MB 328862
MC 328862
MD 328862
ME 328862
MF 328862
MG 328862
MJ 328862
MK 328862
ML 328862
MM 328862
Second Prize - ₹25 Lakh
MG 716734
Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh
MG 124524
Fourth Prize - ₹1 Lakh
0508 0544 1649 1709 1716 2680 2748 3160 4203 4942 5085 5489 5602 5777 5848 6610 7122 9353 9522
Fifth Prize - ₹2,000
Sixth Prize - ₹1,000
Seventh Prize - ₹500
Eighth Prize - ₹200
Ninth Prize - ₹100