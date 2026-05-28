On May 28, 2026, the Kerala State Lottery Department declared the Karunya Plus KN-625 results. The top prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number PF 555435. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, also included winners for multiple other prize categories, from consolation to eighth prize.
The Kerala State Lottery Department officially declared the Karunya Plus KN-625 lottery results on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly followed the live draw as officials announced the winning numbers for the popular weekly lottery scheme.
The highlight of the draw was the massive Rs 1 crore first prize, which went to ticket number PF 555435. Apart from the jackpot, winners were also announced across multiple prize categories, including consolation, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth prizes.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-625 Full Winning Numbers
Prize Category, Winning Numbers & Prize Amount
1st Prize - Rs 1 Crore
PF 555435
Consolation Prize - Rs 5,000
PA 555435, PB 555435, PC 555435, PD 555435, PE 555435, PG 555435, PH 555435, PJ 555435, PK 555435, PL 555435, PM 555435
2nd Prize - Rs 30 Lakh
PK747477
3rd Prize - Rs 5 Lakh
PJ967059
4th Prize - Rs 5,000
0510, 1255, 1652, 2353, 3573, 4016, 4240, 5577, 6022, 7162, 7190, 7840, 8675, 9016, 9023, 9031, 9079, 9154, 9678
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5th Prize - Rs 2,000
1157, 2595, 4741, 4973, 7537, 7691
6th Prize - Rs 1,000
0287, 0517, 0711, 0800, 1791, 1877, 3029, 3041, 3055, 3643, 3689, 4171, 4824, 4859, 5220, 5585, 5838, 5877, 6297, 7971, 8669, 8709, 9754, 9768, 9876
7th Prize - Rs 500
0075, 0118, 0122, 0172, 0252, 0372, 0515, 0730, 0932, 1038, 1077, 1203, 1220, 1335, 1398, 1509, 1567, 1791, 1796, 1946, 1981, 2011, 2517, 2617, 2956, 3097, 3395, 3444, 3479, 3612, 3737, 3793, 4507, 4546, 4588, 4616, 5228, 5317, 5411, 5629, 5867, 6007, 6104, 6256, 6401, 6478, 6566, 6630, 6643, 6761, 6936, 6978, 7018, 7298, 7334, 7352, 7397, 7479, 7503, 7665, 7755, 7899, 8062, 8271, 8388, 8474, 8612, 8879, 9000, 9059, 9206, 9365, 9485, 9731, 9918, 9945
8th Prize - Rs 200
0007, 0224, 0526, 1259, 1292, 1306, 1348, 1807, 1862, 1896, 1925, 1974, 2104, 2766, 2864, 3165, 4140, 4734, 4958, 5094, 5339, 5508, 5551, 5851, 5985, 6006, 6371, 7323, 7440, 7489, 8767, 9147, 9443, 9621, 9872
Lottery officials advised ticket holders to carefully verify their numbers using the officially published Kerala Government Gazette before claiming prizes. Winners must submit original undamaged tickets within the prescribed claim period through authorised lottery offices or banks.
Officials also reminded participants that applicable tax deductions will apply to higher prize amounts as per government rules. The Kerala lottery system continues to remain one of India’s most trusted state-run lottery programmes due to its transparent draw process and regular prize structure.
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