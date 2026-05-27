After days of intense heat across large parts of the country, India may finally get some relief as pre-monsoon rainfall is expected to spread across nearly 80 to 90 percent of the country between May 29 and June 5. The expected rain becomes important as the southwest monsoon has still not reached Kerala, even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted its arrival around May 26.

A great start to the monsoon season is expected, with widespread pre-monsoon thunderstorms covering almost 80-90% of the Indian subcontinent from May 29 to June 5. This much-awaited rainfall will help reduce the summer intensity while we wait for the monsoon to progress.



Image:… pic.twitter.com/0yyPqRFVfM — 🔴All India Weather (@allindiaweather) May 26, 2026

Weather experts said weak cloud activity over the south-central Arabian Sea has slowed the monsoon’s progress. A cyclonic circulation in the region has reduced moisture and weakened rain-bearing clouds near Kerala. However, conditions are likely to improve within the next two to three days.