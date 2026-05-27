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Monsoon Delayed in Kerala as Heatwave Grips North India, Pre-Monsoon Rain Likely From May 29
India is likely to receive widespread pre-monsoon rainfall between May 29 and June 5, bringing possible relief from severe heatwave conditions. The southwest monsoon is still delayed over Kerala due to weak cloud activity.
Pre-Monsoon Rain Likely Across Most of India From May 29
After days of intense heat across large parts of the country, India may finally get some relief as pre-monsoon rainfall is expected to spread across nearly 80 to 90 percent of the country between May 29 and June 5. The expected rain becomes important as the southwest monsoon has still not reached Kerala, even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted its arrival around May 26.
A great start to the monsoon season is expected, with widespread pre-monsoon thunderstorms covering almost 80-90% of the Indian subcontinent from May 29 to June 5. This much-awaited rainfall will help reduce the summer intensity while we wait for the monsoon to progress.
Image:… pic.twitter.com/0yyPqRFVfM
— 🔴All India Weather (@allindiaweather) May 26, 2026
Weather experts said weak cloud activity over the south-central Arabian Sea has slowed the monsoon’s progress. A cyclonic circulation in the region has reduced moisture and weakened rain-bearing clouds near Kerala. However, conditions are likely to improve within the next two to three days.
Why the Monsoon Has Been Delayed
For the monsoon to officially enter Kerala, at least 14 selected weather stations in the state must receive 2.5 mm rainfall for two continuous days. So far, those conditions have not been fully met.
Bear with the heat till tomorrow afternoon. Summer storms outbreak to begin in north & central #India from Thursday evening onwards to bring strong Duststorm along with moderate to heavy thundershowers, conditions will remain active throughout the weekend.
Day temperatures to… pic.twitter.com/Svp2cZcWok
— Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 27, 2026
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has also released a fresh rainfall outlook for the next 15 days. According to its forecast maps, heavy rain activity is likely over south India, eastern states, the northeast and regions near the Bay of Bengal during the coming week.
The forecast is based on satellite observations along with oceanic and atmospheric data.
Heatwave Continues Across Several States, UP's Banda Hottest In Country; PM Modi Urges Caution
While rain may soon bring relief to many regions, severe heat continues to affect northwestern, central and eastern parts of India.
Uttar Pradesh’s Banda remained the hottest city in the country on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 47.4°C. It was the ninth straight day that the temperature crossed 47°C in the district.
Current temperatures as a dangerous heatwave continues to intensify across parts of India, with temperatures soaring to extreme levels:
• Banda, Uttar Pradesh 47°C (116.6°F)
• Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh 46°C (114.8°F)
• Fatehabad, Haryana 46°C (114.8°F)
• Sri Ganganagar,… pic.twitter.com/Gsz3wE2tCk
— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 27, 2026
Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh also recorded extreme temperatures. Orai touched 45.8°C, Jhansi 45.5°C, Prayagraj 45.4°C, Agra 45.3°C and Hamirpur 45.2°C.
In Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar recorded 47°C, making it the second hottest city in India. Bikaner and Phalodi both recorded 46°C, while Jaisalmer touched 45.6°C. Jaipur also remained hot at 43.2°C.
Amid severe heatwave conditions, PM Modi urged citizens to take precautions and stay hydrated.
Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026
He also urged people to offer water to others highlighting the significance of kindness in extreme weather.
Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi Also Scorching
Many districts in Maharashtra continued to face extreme heat. Brahmapuri recorded 46.6°C, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. Chandrapur saw 46.4°C, Wardha 46°C, Nagpur’s Sonegaon area 45.5°C and Gondia 45.2°C.
In Haryana, Sirsa recorded 46°C and Rohtak 45.6°C. Punjab’s Bathinda reached 45.8°C.
Delhi also remained hotter than usual, with the maximum temperature touching 43.5°C, around 3 degrees above normal.
Heatwave and Storm Alerts Issued
The IMD has issued heatwave alerts for parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on May 28.
At the same time, thunderstorms, strong winds and even hailstorms are expected in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
Several states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, may witness strong winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 70 kmph along with light rain in some areas.
Weather officials said temperatures may fall by 3°C to 7°C in many northern states from May 29 onwards.
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