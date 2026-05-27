A major clash broke out outside ex-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram after ED officials completed searches linked to the CMRL money laundering case. CPI(M) workers allegedly blocked the officials, damaged an ED vehicle and clashed with police. The police later used lathi charge to disperse protestors.

A major political confrontation broke out outside the residence of Kerala's former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials completed search operations linked to the CMRL money laundering case. The situation turned tense when CPI(M) workers allegedly blocked the ED team from leaving the premises and damaged one of the agency’s vehicles. The incident quickly escalated into a clash between party workers and police personnel deployed outside the residence.

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Police later carried out a lathi charge to disperse the protestors and bring the situation under control.

Protest Erupts as ED Team Tries to Leave

According to officials, ED officers had conducted searches at around 10 locations across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). One of the locations included a rented residence linked to Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

As the ED team came out after completing the searches, CPI(M) supporters gathered outside the gate and raised slogans against the central agency. Videos from the spot showed heated arguments, pushing and chaos near the residence.

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During the protest, a vehicle allegedly belonging to the ED was reportedly damaged by some workers, leading to further tension at the site.

Police officers stationed there tried to move the crowd away, but the confrontation intensified. To clear the area, police used batons and forced the protestors to disperse.

Why the ED Conducted the Searches

The searches are linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case, which has triggered political controversy in Kerala over the past several months.

The ED is investigating alleged financial irregularities and suspected money laundering transactions connected to the company.

The matter became politically sensitive after allegations surfaced that CMRL made monthly payments to Exalogic Solutions, a company reportedly linked to Vijayan’s daughter Veena Thaikandiyil, without any actual services being provided.

Opposition parties have repeatedly questioned the financial dealings and accused the ruling camp of corruption. However, the allegations have been denied by those involved.

Kerala High Court Allowed ED Probe to Continue

Recently, the Kerala High Court allowed the ED investigation in the CMRL case to continue.

Justice T.R. Ravi dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and four of its senior officials challenging the ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and investigation.

The petitioners had argued that no offence under money laundering laws was made out and that the ED did not have the authority to continue the probe.

Even though the case does not directly accuse Pinarayi Vijayan, the issue has remained politically explosive because of the alleged links involving his daughter’s company.

Political Heat Rises in Kerala

The latest clash outside the former Chief Minister’s residence has further increased political tension in Kerala. While CPI(M) leaders accused the ED of targeting opposition parties, critics questioned the violent protest outside the residence.

Police said the situation was later brought under control and further action would be taken after reviewing videos and reports from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies)