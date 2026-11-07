The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the draw on November 7, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50. The draw begins at 3 pm, with full results available by 4:30 pm. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by various smaller prizes.

The Karunya KR 775 draw will be held by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Saturday, November 7, 2026. It is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code, and the Karunya lottery code is “KR”, which represents the draw number along with the code. The Karunya lottery costs Rs. 50/-. Every participant in the state is eagerly awaiting the winning numbers. The top reward is an incredible Rs 1 crore.

The draw is at 3pm. The results are expected to be out straight after the draw, with the full results typically being available around 4.30pm. The winning numbers in all the various prize categories will be available for checking once the results are out.

First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of smaller prize categories in addition to these. The consolation prize is Rs 5,000. The other prizes are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-76 Result Today, November 6: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The authorized lottery agents in Kerala sell Suvarna Keralam lottery tickets, which cost Rs 50 each. After the draw is announced, you need to compare your ticket numbers and series to the official results.

Before claiming their prizes, winners must verify their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette. They must also turn in the original winning ticket and the necessary paperwork within 30 days of the draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 05/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-648 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

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