The Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-52 draw is scheduled for May 15 at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Conducted by the state's lottery department, the popular weekly draw features a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Results are expected to be announced after the draw, with live updates beginning around 2:55 PM.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Suvarna Keralam SK-52 draw is set to take place today, May 15, at 3 PM, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly waiting to see if luck smiles on them. The weekly lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

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The Suvarna Keralam lottery is one of Kerala’s most popular weekly draws and offers a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore. Apart from the jackpot, the draw also includes several additional prize categories, attracting large participation every Friday. As of now, the official results have not yet been announced and are expected to go live after 3 PM.

According to reports, the live result updates are likely to begin around 2:55 PM, while the complete official prize list and gazette notification may become available later in the evening. Participants have been advised to verify winning numbers only through official Kerala Lottery sources and government-published results.

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The Kerala State Lottery system, one of India’s oldest state-run lottery programs, continues to draw massive public interest because of its transparent draw process and consistent weekly prize structure. Daily and weekly draws are held under government supervision, with winners required to follow official claim procedures for prize collection.

Lottery enthusiasts are expected to closely track the SK-52 winning numbers once the draw begins later this afternoon. The final results, including the first prize number and district details, will be updated shortly after the official announcement.

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