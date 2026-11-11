The Kerala State Lottery Department will be drawing the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 results today (Wednesday) November 11th 2026 at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Dhanalekshmi is part of Kerala's lottery scheme and people are obviously buying in the hope of winning some cash.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be drawing the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 results today (Wednesday) November 11th 2026 at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction) in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders are all waiting to see if their numbers will be a winner in this week's draw.

The Dhanalekshmi is part of Kerala's lottery scheme and people are obviously buying in the hope of winning some cash. Today's draw will be in line with the department's announced schedule and the winning numbers will be declared following the draw. The first prize in today's draw is Rs 1 crore.

People who have bought the DL-77 tickets should keep them ready and only check the results once the official numbers have been published. The draw is at 3pm but the result list may not be published until later. The time of publication will depend on the time it takes to prepare and release the official result document.

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The Dhanalekshmi DL-77 result is going to have the winning numbers for all the various prize categories as well as the information needed to validate the tickets. You will need to match the name of the lottery, the draw number, the series and the ticket number in order to determine if you have won. The original ticket must be kept as it will be required for any prize claim.

The Kerala lottery results will be updated once the department have declared the winning numbers. In the meantime, no winning ticket and no prize outcome can be confirmed. Check back for the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 result (including the first prize number and all other winning numbers) after the 3pm draw today later today.

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