The Kerala State Lottery Dept have announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 draw of Wednesday 11th November 2026. People can now go and check their ticket numbers against the results to see if they have won in this week's draw.

The Kerala State Lottery Dept have announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 draw of Wednesday 11th November 2026. People can now go and check their ticket numbers against the results to see if they have won in this week's draw.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-77 draw took place at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. It's a first prize of Rs 1 crore (one of the biggest weekly lotteries the Kerala lotteries are known for), second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-77 Result Today, November 11: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-77 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DJ943076

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 943076

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DK856959

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DH534927

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 1063, 1444, 1576, 1982, 2076, 2944, 3166, 3808, 3842, 3850, 3904, 5138, 5209, 7376, 7532, 7631, 8671, 8939, 9062

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0246, 2578, 4000, 5223, 5299, 8869

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

The Kerala Lottery Dept publishes the results in a number of categories, so there’s a lot to anticipate. Of course, people are advised to check their ticket numbers (series and draw number) very carefully against the official result list.

Winners must of course keep their original lottery tickets and go through the prescribed process for claiming their prize. They must also make sure that their tickets are checked off against the Kerala Government Gazette results within the time allowed.

The full Dhanalekshmi DL-77 result list is up above. Please check your number very carefully before you make any claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 10/11/2026: Sthree Sakthi SS-545 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner