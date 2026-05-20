The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 results on May 20, 2026. The first prize of ₹1 crore was won by ticket number DF 314005 from Kasaragod. The second prize of ₹30 lakh also went to a Kasaragod ticket, DK 765564.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery result today, May 20, 2026. The live draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing massive attention from lottery participants across the state.

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This week’s first prize worth Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number DF 314005, sold in Kasaragod. Soon after the results were declared, excitement spread across Kerala as hopeful participants rushed to check their ticket numbers.

Rs 30 Lakh And Rs 5 Lakh Winners Also Declared

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh went to ticket DK 765564, also from Kasaragod. Meanwhile, the third prize worth Rs 5 lakh was awarded to ticket DE 973009, sold in Thrissur.

Apart from the top prizes, the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 draw also included multiple consolation prizes and smaller cash rewards across different ticket series.

The Kerala lottery continues to attract huge participation every week due to its massive prize pool and long-standing popularity across the state.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Full Result List Released Online

Following the official draw, the Kerala Lottery Department released the complete winning list through authorised result platforms and official publications. Participants have been advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully before proceeding with prize claims.

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore

DF 314005 (Kasaragod)

2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakh

DK 765564 (Kasaragod)

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakh

DE 973009 (Thrissur)

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

DA 314005

DB 314005

DC 314005

DD 314005

DE 314005

DG 314005

DH 314005

DJ 314005

DK 314005

DL 314005

DM 314005

4th Prize – ₹5,000

0439, 1732, 2231, 2662, 3148, 4065, 4335, 4577, 4584, 5053, 5498, 5956, 6655, 6981, 7674, 8603, 9064, 9267, 9457

5th Prize – ₹2,000

1109, 1413, 1621, 1781, 3998, 5961

6th Prize – ₹1,000

0696, 1028, 1142, 1320, 1361, 1399, 1979, 2969, 2995, 3080, 3526, 4357, 4556, 4841, 5849, 6073, 6084, 7095, 7342, 7425, 7938, 9013, 9056, 9376, 9871

7th Prize – ₹500

1397, 1445, 2123, 2597, 4913, 4921, 5129, 5157, 6164, 7930, 8223, 9409

Please verify your ticket with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming any prize.

Officials also reminded winners to preserve the original ticket safely, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the verification process.

Important Instructions For Winners

Prize winners claiming larger amounts must submit valid identity proof along with the original winning ticket before the Kerala Lottery Department or District Lottery Offices. Applicable taxes will also be deducted from the prize money as per lottery rules.

Authorities have warned participants against relying on fake result screenshots or unofficial forwards circulating on social media. Only officially published results should be considered final.

With the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 results now announced, thousands of participants across Kerala are celebrating their winnings while others eagerly await the next weekly Kerala lottery draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-54 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here