The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-61 results have been officially announced. Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers for the weekly draw, which offers prizes across multiple categories. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The KeralaLottery Bhagyathara BT-61 results have been officially announced today, July 6, 2026, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaited the weekly draw, which offers winners the opportunity to claim prizes across multiple categories, ranging from the coveted first prize to several lower-tier rewards.

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Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers released for the Bhagyathara BT-61 draw.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-61 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BG906028

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 906028

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BG617789

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BG614468

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0186, 1531, 2273, 2339, 2678, 2970, 3504, 4525, 4734, 4993, 6744, 7249, 7512, 7707, 7916, 8462, 8688, 9050, 9864

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1831, 3802, 4025, 4462, 5471, 8450

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published results before initiating the prize claim process. The official gazette published by the department remains the final authority in case of any discrepancy.

Prize winners should ensure that their lottery tickets are kept in good condition and are signed on the reverse side before submitting them for verification. Depending on the prize amount, winners may need to approach designated lottery offices or authorised banks along with valid identity proof and other required documents. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made as per government regulations before prize money is disbursed.

The Bhagyathara weekly lottery is among the most popular lottery draws conducted by the Kerala government and is known for its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Every week, ticket holders purchase their entries hoping to match the winning numbers announced during the official draw conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to rely only on the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms. Ticket holders should cross-check their numbers with the official result sheet to confirm whether they have won a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-62 Result Today (July 5): Rs 1 Crore Winner is MO 454496, Full Winners List Here, Claim Process