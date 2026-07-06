A mother and daughter from a Malayali family, based in Qatar, died in a tragic car accident near Taif in Saudi Arabia. They were returning after their Umrah pilgrimage. Four other family members were injured. The accident happened after a plastic sheet flew onto their car's windshield, causing the driver to lose control.

Riyadh: In a tragic incident, two members of a Malayali family died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia. The family, who live in Qatar, were returning by road after performing Umrah.

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The deceased have been identified as Abdullatheef's wife and daughter, also known as Kunjumon. He is from Thekke Peediyekkal in Rangattur, Malappuram. Abdullatheef himself, his two other daughters, and a grandchild survived the crash with injuries. Reports say their injuries are not serious.

The accident took place on Sunday night around 8 PM. It happened near a place called 'Dalam', which is about 200 kilometres from Taif on the expressway to Riyadh. According to Abdullatheef, a plastic sheet suddenly flew and stuck to the car's front windshield. This completely blocked his view. He lost control of the Land Cruiser, and the car overturned several times on the road.

The bodies of the mother and daughter have been kept at the Dalam Central Hospital mortuary. Relatives and friends from Dammam and other nearby areas have been informed and are on their way to Dalam.