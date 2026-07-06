Private bus services across Kasaragod were suspended as operators staged a one-day strike against Kerala's KSRTC free travel scheme for women. Bus owners cited heavy financial losses and demanded diesel subsidies, road tax waivers and changes to the scheme.

Commuters across Kasaragod district faced significant disruption on Monday as private bus operators launched a one-day token strike, suspending services throughout the district. The protest was organised against the Kerala government's free travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses, which private bus owners claim has severely affected their revenue. The strike brought public transport to a standstill in several areas, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and renewing calls for government intervention.

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Bus Operators Cite Mounting Financial Losses

Private bus operators allege that the free travel scheme has led to a sharp decline in passenger numbers, pushing many operators into financial distress.

"We do not even have enough money to buy diesel," bus owners claimed, adding that several services have become financially unviable.

The strike was called jointly by the Bus Operators Federation and various trade unions. As part of the protest, the operators planned a march in front of the District Collectorate at 10.30 am.

Operators Place Key Demands Before Government

The protesting operators have put forward several demands, urging the state government to address the challenges faced by the private transport sector.

Among their key demands are limiting the free travel scheme to students and senior citizens aged 65 and above, irrespective of gender, providing a 50 per cent subsidy on diesel, granting a complete waiver of road tax, and discontinuing free travel on interstate and town-to-town bus services.

Commuters Left Stranded

The strike affected all private bus services in Kasaragod district, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

Passengers in areas such as Badiyadka, Mulleria, Adoor and Vorkady were particularly affected, as these regions have little or no KSRTC bus connectivity.

One commuter travelling to Badiyadka told the media at the bus stand, "I was not aware of the strike. Now I will have to take an auto."

The strike has once again highlighted the growing tensions between private bus operators and the government over welfare schemes and their impact on the viability of private public transport services.