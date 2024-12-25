Kerala: Legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Prominent Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair passed away at 91 due to heart-related complications. A literary giant who shaped Malayalam literature for over seven decades, M.T.'s timeless works like Randamoozham leave an enduring legacy.

Malayalam literature mourns the loss of its legendary talent, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, who passed away tonight at a hospital in Kozhikode due to complications related to a heart condition. For over seven decades, M.T. graced the literary world with his unparalleled creativity, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam literature. Renowned for excelling in every field he ventured into, his contributions elevated Malayalam's global stature.

The author of iconic works like Randamoozham, M.T. leaves behind a legacy that will remain cherished in the literary world. His writing, which resonated like "waves meeting the shore," will continue to inspire generations.

M.T. Vasudevan Nair (91) had been hospitalized for the past 11 days due to heart disease and respiratory issues. His condition deteriorated following a heart attack earlier, and his demise occurred after kidney and heart functions began to fail.

Widely known as MT, Vasudevan Nair made an unparalleled impact across various domains, including novels, short stories, screenplays, children's literature, travel writing, and essays.

As a filmmaker, he directed six acclaimed movies, notably Nirmalyam, a masterpiece in Malayalam cinema, along with two documentaries. In recognition of his immense contributions, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, in 2005. MT's illustrious career earned him numerous prestigious accolades, including the Jnanpith Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vallathol Puraskaram, and JC Daniel Puraskaram, among others.

Nair's brilliance as a screenwriter earned him the National Award four times and the Kerala State Award 11 times. He was also named Kerala's Best Film Director on three occasions.

Born on July 15, 1933, as Madath Thekkepaattu Vasudevan Nair, he hailed from Kudallur, a village on the banks of the Bharathapuzha river. At the time, Kudallur was part of Ponnani taluk in Malappuram, but it was later included in Pattambi taluk in Palakkad.

During his college years, MT delved deeply into reading and writing, laying the foundation for his illustrious literary career. While still a student at Victoria College, Palakkad, he published his first collection of stories, Raktham Puranda Mantharikal (Blood-stained Grains of Sand).

At just 20 years old, while pursuing a degree in chemistry, MT Vasudevan Nair won the prize for the best Malayalam short story in the World Short Story Competition organized by The New York Herald Tribune. At the age of 23, he penned his first major novel, Naalukettu (Ancestral Home, later translated into English as The Legacy), which earned him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958.

MT’s literary repertoire includes celebrated novels such as Manju (Mist), Kaalam (Time), Asuravithu (The Prodigal Son, translated into English as The Demon Seed), and Randamoozham (The Second Turn, translated into English as Bhima - Lone Warrior). Deeply rooted in the emotional experiences of his early life, MT’s works often reflect the core structure and culture of traditional Malayalam families.

His three iconic novels—Naalukettu, Asuravithu, and Kaalam—explore life within Kerala's matriarchal family system and are considered milestones in Malayalam literature. Widely regarded as his magnum opus, Randamoozham offers a unique retelling of the Mahabharata from Bhima’s perspective, cementing MT’s legacy as a literary genius.

Latest Videos