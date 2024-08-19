Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Landslide victim in Vilangadu faces financial blow as Gramin Bank deducts EMI from account

    In another incident, Gramin Bank has deducted funds from a landslide-affected individual's account in Vilangadu, citing loan repayment. Earlier, Minimol, a loanee from Gramin Bank's Chooralmala branch, had money withdrawn from her account after receiving emergency financial assistance from the government.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Amid allegations of unfair financial conduct, the Gramin Bank has deducted significant amounts from the accounts of landslide-affected individuals in Vilangadu, leaving them in a state of financial distress.

    Sijo Thomas, a resident of Vilangadu, had his account debited by Rs 15,000, which he claims was a relief fund provided to him by a well-wisher. The bank, however, cited loan repayment as the reason and deducted money with penalty on August 14, the same day it was deposited.

    Similarly, Minimol, a loanee from Gramin Bank's Chooralmala branch, had money withdrawn from her account after receiving emergency financial assistance from the government. She had availed a loan of Rs 50,000 from the branch.

    The bank's actions have been widely criticized, with many calling it a "cruel blow" to those already affected by the landslides. The incident came to light after Asianet News exposed the bank's harsh treatment of flood victims, prompting them to return the money to Minimol's account.

    The Chief Minister's office also intervened in the matter and directed an investigation into the incident. He asked the District Collector to submit a detailed report. This was not an isolated incident as landslide survivors, including estate workers from Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattam, was deducted as soon as the government assistance was credited to their accounts.

    The incident has raised questions about the bank's policies and its treatment of customers in times of crisis.

