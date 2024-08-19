Asianet News IMPACT: Gramin Bank reverses decision after deducting EMI from landslide survivor's account

A landslide survivor in Wayanad, who had received government emergency financial assistance, had their loan EMI deducted by Gramin Bank in Chooralmala. The bank later reversed the decision and returned the amount after Asianet News coverage.

Wayanad: The Gramin bank in Chooralmala has rectified its mistake after it was reported that it had wrongly deducted a loan installment from the account of a landslide survivor in Wayanad, who had just received emergency financial aid from the government. The bank had withdrawn Rs 3000 as EMI for a Rs 50,000 loan but has now reversed the transaction and returned the amount to the survivor's account, following media coverage by Asianet News.

The incident came to light during the 3rd edition of the Asianet News Livethon programme for the victims of Wayanad on Sunday (Aug 18).

Minimol from Punchirimattam had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from the Gramin Bank in Chooralmala for house construction. She expected that loan repayment would be waived for the time being, as she was from a region affected by the landslide.

The Chief Minister's office also intervened in the matter and directed an investigation into the incident. He asked the District Collector to submit a detailed report.

In the landslide-affected area, she had hoped that the loan repayment would be temporarily suspended. However, she was shocked when the money was suddenly deducted from her account. This is not just her problem. Estate workers from Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattam had heavily relied on the Gramin Bank for loans. The money of these poor landslide survivors was deducted as soon as the government assistance was credited to their accounts.

