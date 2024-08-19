Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Former bank manager, accused of embezzling 26 kg of pawned gold in Vadakara, apprehended in Telangana

    Madha Jayakumar, former Bank of Maharashtra manager, was apprehended in Telangana for stealing 26 kg of gold. Kerala police will bring him back to investigate the complex case involving fake gold and suspicious loan transactions.

    Kerala: Former bank manager, accused of embezzling 26 kg of pawned gold in Vadakara, apprehended in Telangana dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    In a significant breakthrough, Telangana police have apprehended Madha Jayakumar, the former manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Vadakara branch, in connection with the theft of 26 kg of pawned gold. Jayakumar, who had been untraceable, will be arrested and brought back to Kerala by the probe team of Kerala police.

    Also Read:

    The case involves a complex web of events, including a suspicious loan transaction and fake gold. The manager, who had been with the bank for three years, left the branch and a new manager discovered that 26 kg of gold in bank's possession was fake. Madha Jayakumar also didn't take charge at the branch, where he was transferred to. He was untraceable, and his phone was switched off. Jayakumar then released a video claiming innocence and implicating a private financial institution and a zonal manager. He also said the gold belonged to a private financial institution, and an agricultural loan was sanctioned as per the directions of the zonal manager.


    The police investigation is underway, with a focus on examining bank records, questioning the private financial institution's employees and owners, and interrogating the zonal manager accused by Jayakumar. The investigation will also look into the private financial institution mentioned by Madha Jayakumar and the employees and owners of the institution will be quizzed. The police will also question the zonal manager of the bank, who Madha Jayakumar claims was behind the theft.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala man working in Russian Army killed in Ukrainian shelling anr

    Kerala man working in Russian Army killed in Ukrainian shelling

    Asianet News LIVETHON: CM's office intervenes after bank deducts money from Wayanad victims' account anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: CM's office intervenes after bank deducts money from Wayanad victims' account

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala Gramin Bank deducts EMI from Wayanad landslide victims post govt financial aid anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala Gramin Bank deducts EMI from Wayanad landslide victims post govt financial aid

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-665 August 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-665 August 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today august 18 2024; IMD sounds orange alert in 3 districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD sounds orange alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Such acts of brutality 71 Padma Awardee doctors urge PM Modi's intervention in Kolkata case; read letter snt

    'Such acts of brutality...': 71 Padma Awardee doctors urge PM Modi's intervention in Kolkata case; read letter

    Unruly woman flyer assaults 2 co-passengers, bites & slaps CISF constable at Pune airport during boarding anr

    Unruly woman flyer assaults 2 co-passengers, bites & slaps CISF constable at Pune airport during boarding

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout

    World Humanitarian Day 2024: Date, history, significance ATG

    World Humanitarian Day 2024: Date, history, significance

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 19 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 19 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon