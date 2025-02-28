India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter

The Indian economy grew by 6.2 per cent in real terms in the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's official data showed on Friday.

India's real GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 2024-25, higher than 5.6% in previous quarter shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 28, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

The Indian economy grew by 6.2 per cent in real terms in the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2024-25, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's official data showed on Friday.

The October-December growth is higher than the July-September quarter. In July-September, the GDP grew by 5.6 per cent.

The October-December quarterly growth was however lower than RBI's forecast of 6.8 per cent.

The GDP numbers in April-June and July-September too grew at a slower pace than was estimated by the central bank. The weak GDP numbers can be gauged from the consumption in the economy and latest stock market performance.

The RBI has projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 6.6 per cent. In the January-March quarter, the GDP is expected to grow 7.2 per cent, RBI projected in December monetary policy.

Also read: India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's estimates, the Indian economy, in real terms, is expected to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to the 8.2 per cent growth in 2023-24. It is 10 basis points less than RBI estimates.

Nominal GDP is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.7 per cent in 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.6 per cent in 2023-24.

In 2025-26, the Indian economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent, as noted in the Economic Survey presented on January 31.

India's GDP grew by an impressive 8.2 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 and continued to be the fastest-growing major economy. The economy grew by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

This afternoon, World Bank said India will need to grow by 7.8 per cent on average over the next 22 years to achieve the country's aspirations of becoming a developed country by 2047.

Getting there however would require reforms and their implementation to be as ambitious as the target itself, the World Bank said in a statement today.

Also read: India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding! vkp

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding!

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI Chairman: How much will market regulator chief get in salary?

India GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report AJR

India's GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report

EV AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report AJR

EV, AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report

NDDB West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity AJR

NDDB, West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity

Recent Stories

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025 gcw

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire- classic to contemporary SRI

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire – classic to contemporary

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025 gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week RBA

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week

Peace at borders: Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH) HRD

'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Recent Videos

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Video Icon
Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Video Icon
EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon