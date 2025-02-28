Oscar 2025 Predictions: Best movie, actors, director, original score and more; know potential winners

Oscars 2025 is one of the most awaited events all over the world. While the competitors are all deserving, Let's look at the predictions of the winners of the major categories like best atcress, actor, director and more.

Oscars 2025, the most-watched global entertainment awards event, is ahead. With the high anticipation, there are many deserving and highly talented artists competing in the nominations list for various categories across the countries. The most awaited and major categories are Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Let's look at the probability of the winners in these categories.

Oscar 2025 Predictions:

1. Best Picture:

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

A few times, predicting the best picture winners has been obvious from the time that they release nominations with factors like fans reactions to the reviews. But this year is different. This time it is going to be a surprise.

Initially, Emilia Perez seemed to have a chance among the 13 nominations revealed. But the controversy over past tweets by Karla Sofia Gascon decreased the chance. Then 'Anora' couldn't get the attention on the Golden Globes and bounced back by winning top awards from the producers, directors, and writers guilds. This can hint at winning because the producers guild uses a voting system.

Another competitor, “Conclave,” later surged in the race, winning the Screen Actors Guild Awards' top honor and best film at the BAFTAs, the UK equivalent of the Oscar award. Despite its fame and name, “Conclave” missed key Oscar nominations in directing and cinematography aspects, which are typically important for a best picture win in the Oscars.

Given “Anora’s” solid nominations and strong guild support, it seems likely to take home the best picture award.

2. Best Director:

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Sean Baker won the DGA trophy, but it also has a strong competition from Corbet, who won the best director at the BAFTAs. But the academy nominations featuring the same picture in two categories can give it a chance. Considering the fans views on the nominations, there is a high chance for Anora to win the category of best director.

3. Best Actor:

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Adrien Brody has been making headlines by winning all the prizes, and on the other hand, Timothée Chalamet had a last-minute SAG win. But having the history where no one under 30 has ever won the best actor award except Adrien Brody. He won previously for 'The Pianist' at the age of 29. This can help him win again this year too.

4. Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

This race is incredibly unpredictable due to the talented artists on the nominations. Demi Moore stands out with her powerful comeback speeches and wins at SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globes. Madison has a line-up after victories at the BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards. In addition to that, she stars in the likely Best Picture winner. Meanwhile, Torres, from the Brazilian film 'I’m Still Here,' is gaining late support as voters catch up with her work.

ALSO READ: Dating facts: Here's why Indian Singles Choosing Concerts Over Coffee Dates

5. Best Original Score:

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

The score from “Challengers” deserved to win but was unfairly not even on the nomination list. In its absence, Daniel Blumberg’s powerful score for “The Brutalist” is expected to take the win due to the fans response to this.

6. Best Song:

“El Mal” (“Emilia Perez”)

“The Journey” (“The Six Triple Eight”)

“Like a Bird” (“Sing Sing”)

“Mi Camino” (“Emilia Pérez”)

“Never Too Late” (“Elton John: Never Too Late”)

“Emilia Pérez” was a tough competitor to the fellow nominations but is no longer the strong contender. Due to the fans response to El Mal, Emilia Perez is expected to win.

ALSO READ: Never consume THESE 5 foods on empty stomach; Possible risks explained

Latest Videos