PM Modi hails Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 as a ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’, praises public participation

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 concluded with over 66 crore devotees. PM Modi hailed it as a 'Mahakumbh of Unity,' praising the collective effort and its global significance. CM Yogi acknowledged PM Modi's leadership in its success.

The 45-day grand spectacle of Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 concluded with the snan on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The world's largest religious gathering witnessed over 66 crore devotees from across India and the world taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, embracing divine blessings and spiritual fulfilment. Hailing the unprecedented success of this grand, divine, and historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the people's collective effort, dedication, and perseverance.

In a post on his social media handle X, he described Prayagraj Mahakumbh as ‘Mahakumbh of Unity,’ declaring:

"The Mahakumbh has concluded, and with it, the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The huge number of devotees participating in the Mahakumbh is not just a record but also has laid a strong foundation for many centuries to keep our culture and heritage strong and rich.”

PM Modi expressed his deep admiration for how 140 crore Indians united in an extraordinary display of faith and unity during the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj. Reflecting on this profound experience, he shared that the event has become a global subject of study for management professionals, planners, and policy experts due to its unparalleled scale and organization.

Highlighting India's journey forward, the Prime Minister remarked:

"India, proud of its rich heritage, is advancing with renewed energy. This is the dawn of an era of transformation that is set to write the country's new future.”

He said, "The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 was more than just a religious gathering—a symbol of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, where people from every region and every section of society stood united. This extraordinary celebration of faith and culture has left an indelible mark, instilling a deep sense of self-confidence and national pride in crores of countrymen."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride in the remarkable organization of Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, attributing its success to the collective dedication of the Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and the people.

He said, "As a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, I can proudly say that under the leadership of Yogi ji, the combined efforts of the government, administration, and public made this ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’ a resounding success.” He emphasized that whether at the central or state level, there were no rulers or administrators—only dedicated servants working with devotion.

Acknowledging the relentless service of various contributors, PM Modi said, "From sanitation workers, police personnel, and boatmen to drivers and food providers—each played a crucial role, working tirelessly with unwavering dedication. Above all, the residents of Prayagraj displayed an unmatched spirit of hospitality, serving the visiting devotees selflessly despite facing numerous challenges. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the people of Prayagraj and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh."

Deeply moved by the people's hard work, determination, and devotion in making the Mahakumbh of unity a grand success, PM Modi announced his upcoming visit to Shri Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

He said, "I will offer my Sankalp Pushp as a symbol of devotion and pray for the well-being of every Indian. I sincerely wish that this unbroken unity among our countrymen continues forever."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his visionary leadership that ensured Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 set new benchmarks in security, cleanliness, governance, and spiritual grandeur.

In a post on his social media handle X, CM Yogi stated:

"Honorable Prime Minister, it is under your successful guidance that the ‘Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, and Harmony’—Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj—has been accomplished with unprecedented magnificence. Over the past 45 sacred days, more than 66 crore devotees, including revered sadhus and saints, received divine blessings by taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam."

Highlighting the global significance of the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi remarked, "This grand festival of faith and humanity has delivered a powerful message of ‘all people are one’ to the world, reinforcing the eternal spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Your guidance and blessings inspire us all, filling us with renewed energy and commitment."

Latest Videos