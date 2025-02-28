TON Drops from $3.625 to $3.380 - Is Aureal One the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025?

As the bearish momentum persists in the price action of TON, it’s difficult to invest now—why buy now when you can get a better price later?

Do you want to invest in TON and wonder when will be the right time to start investing? Then you are at the right place. The bearish momentum continues and pushes the price lower in TON. Let’s analyze what has happened. At 04:25 UTC on 26 Feb, the price marked its high at $3.625, then was pushed down with each range breaking out to the downside. The price took support at the level of $3.380 and rose but was not able to form a higher high. RSI has not been able to break the 70 level, which indicates a bearish momentum in the market.

Chart 1: Analysed by vallijat007, published on TradingView, Feb 27, 2025

Exploring the Top Crypto to Buy Amid TON’s Bearish Momentum

As the bearish momentum persists in the price action of TON, it’s difficult to invest now—why buy now when you can get a better price later? In these times, investors and traders are hunting for more promising crypto coins that have the potential to become the next big crypto. Aureal One, DexBoss, and three others are the best coins to invest in now because of their unique approach. Let’s explore these coins to understand their potential.

5 Cryptos to Watch in Presale

1. Aureal One ($DLUME)

Aureal One brings about a new generation blockchain that specifically targets the gaming and metaverse industries. Its major selling point is the very fast transaction speed and the low gas fee, which are the essentials for perfect gameplay and virtual asset transactions.

The local token, DLUME, manufacturing purpose is for the main TGM and as an in-game money. The local token DLUME is junction the superior payment of the participating projects in the ecosystem and promotion the access to it as well.

The presale of Aureal One with a 21-round presale starts at a very low price of $0.0005 per token going up to the highest R9 round $0.0045 in the last round. The project aims to reach $50 million, and the discounts will be offered to the first investors.

The platform’s first major game, Clash of Tiles, is set to display the abilities of Aureal One, and other projects like DarkLume are expected to follow. One can also benefit through staking and thus earning rewards. He becomes more active in the governance processes that guide the future of the platform.

Zero-Knowledge Rollups are also sent when necessary making scalability a major aspect of it and suitable for the gaming sector where speed is critical and fees are low.

2. DexBoss ($DEBO)

DexBoss is a yet to be released DeFi platform that is set to combine conventional finance with decentralized trade through a user-friendly and rich environment.

The integrated currency, $DEBO, is used for the platform's transactions, governance, and incentives. The price of the tokens was raised from $0.01 to R17 round $0.041 then finally, at the time of selling, the price will be raised to $0.0505. The sale goal is $50 million.

DexBoss users will have access to over two thousand cryptocurrencies that are tradable, distinct from the other available options. Margin trading, liquidity farming, and staking will be included in the platform. A buyback and burn mechanism adds deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value for $DEBO holders.

Incorporating both a user-friendly interface and deep liquidity pools, DexBoss introduces itself as a newcomer in the market among new and old traders.

3. MetaX ($METAX)

MetaX builds a metaverse ecosystem where developers and end-users can create and monetize virtual worlds.

The presale has its minimal price set at $0.005, attracting early adopters who are willing to stake in the metaverse space. The team’s next step is to provide the tools needed for user-generated content, virtual land sales, and decentralized applications which promote innovation across the ecosystem.

MetaX’s capacity to work on several virtual worlds in parallel is enough to compete with its competitors in the crowded metaverse industry.

4. FutureFi ($FUTFI)

FutureFi is a decentralized finance project aimed at being inclusive in terms of financial services, and its goal is to make it really convenient to transact even in rural areas.

The early bird presale will incentivize $FUTFI holders with the governance token of the $0.025 product which will not only give them decision-making rights but also support staking.

Moreover, the project will cover the various aspects of blockchain finance such as yield farming, lending products, and educational resources; hence, DeFi will become more understandable and accessible for those new to blockchain finance. Its community-based attitude has been persuading people’s minds, especially those who care about societal gains.

5. SpaceToken ($SPT)

SpaceToken is the technological twist in cryptospace, which aims to produce a decentralized marketplace for space resources.

SpaceToken shows its great promise by following a mission to harmonize and establish a decentralized and distributed trading ledger.

Unlocking Opportunities in Emerging Crypto Presales

The cryptocurrency world is progressing with opportunities for individuals willing to become great supporters of initial ideas and for bold capitalists looking for fresh financial tools.

The advantage of blockchain technology is that it has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and decentralized finance by optimizing for user experience and creating secure and transparent transactions, as well as monetizing digital assets through various methods.

They are building blocks in the promising fields of blockchain technology and token economics.

There will be so many opportunities in the early stages, but only those who have the right information or the skill to conduct in-depth research will be the successful ones.

