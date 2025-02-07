Kerala Budget 2025: Land tax sees major revision; 50 per cent increase across slabs

The Kerala state budget has introduced a significant hike in land tax, with rates increasing by up to 50% across various slabs.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state budget has introduced a significant hike in land tax, with rates increasing by 50% across all slabs. The minimum tax rate, previously Rs 5 per are (2.47 cents), has been raised to Rs 7.50, while the highest slab rate has risen from Rs 30 to Rs 45 per are.

The government anticipates an additional revenue of Rs 100 crore through this revision. In panchayat areas, land measuring up to 8.1 ares will now be taxed at Rs 7.50 per are, while for land exceeding this limit, the annual tax rate has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 12 per are.

In municipal council areas, the land tax for plots up to 2.43 ares has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per are, while land exceeding this limit will now be taxed at Rs 22.50 instead of Rs 15 per are.

For municipal corporations, the tax rate for land up to 1.62 ares has been raised from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per are, and for land exceeding 1.62 ares, the rate has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 45 per are.

