Kerala: Veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair admitted to hospital in critical condition

Renowned Malayalam author, screenwriter, and lyricist MT Vasudevan Nair, aged 91, has been admitted to Kozhikode's Baby Memorial Hospital in critical condition due to heart failure.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Kozhikode: MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam author, screenwriter, and lyricist, is in critical condition, according to a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday. A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring his condition.

Nair (91) was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital in critical condition, diagnosed with heart failure. He is receiving care from a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts.

Doctors have reported that, in addition to breathing and heart-related issues, the functioning of other organs is also deteriorating. He has sought medical treatment at the hospital several times in the past month. The hospital authorities stated that he is receiving treatment under the supervision of expert doctors, as he continues to face serious health problems, including heart failure.

MT Vasudevan Nair's first major novel, Naalukettu (translated to English as The Legacy), written at the age of 23, won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958. His other notable works include Manju (Mist), Kaalam (Time), Asuravithu (The Prodigal Son, translated to English as The Demon Seed), and Randamoozham (The Second Turn, translated to English as Bhima - Lone Warrior). The emotional depth of his early experiences is reflected in his novels. Many of his works explore the essence of the traditional Malayalam family structure and culture, and several of them were groundbreaking in the evolution of Malayalam literature.

