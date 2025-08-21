Monsoon Getaways: 6 must-see Waterfalls to visit in Kerala THIS time of the year
Kerala’s monsoon magic comes alive with breathtaking waterfalls cascading through lush forests, misty hills. From hidden gems tucked deep inside Western Ghats to, here are the must-visit waterfalls in Kerala this rainy season
When the monsoon clouds drench Kerala, its waterfalls come alive in breathtaking ways. Cascading through misty forests and rolling hills, each fall tells its own story. From roaring giants to hidden streams, these waterfalls are perfect spots to soak in the season’s magic.
Athirappilly Waterfalls
Athirappilly, often called the “Niagara of India,” is where nature puts on its grandest monsoon show. The Chalakudy River plunges with thundering force, sending mist into the air and drenching everything nearby. Surrounded by thick forests and wildlife, it’s a sight that leaves you awestruck.
Vazhachal Waterfalls
A short drive from Athirappilly, Vazhachal is calmer yet equally captivating. Here the water flows gracefully over rocks, spreading out into a broad, foamy stream. During monsoon, it becomes a soothing escape, with the surrounding greenery adding to the charm of the gushing waters.
Meenmutty Waterfalls
Hidden deep in Wayanad, Meenmutty is raw and untamed. The trek through dense jungle builds excitement until you finally glimpse the massive three-tier fall crashing down. In the monsoon, it roars with unmatched power, making you feel the sheer energy of nature up close.
Soochipara Waterfalls
Soochipara, or Sentinel Rock, is a favorite among adventure seekers. Surrounded by forested trails, the waterfall plunges into a natural pool perfect for a refreshing dip. In the rains, the sound of rushing water fills the valley, creating a magical atmosphere you’ll never forget.
Thusharagiri Waterfalls
Living up to its name, which means “snow-capped peaks,” Thusharagiri looks enchanting when the silvery streams tumble down in full force. Nestled in the Western Ghats, it’s also known for its trekking paths. The monsoon makes it feel like you’ve stepped into a nature painting.
Palaruvi Waterfalls
Palaruvi, meaning “stream of milk,” cascades down in a white frothy curtain from 300 feet high. Surrounded by dense forest, the fall looks especially majestic during monsoon. Locals believe the waters have healing properties, adding a mystical charm to this natural wonder.