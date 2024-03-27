Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: ED begins probe against company owned by Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    The ED is investigating the 'monthly payment controversy' case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan. 

    Kerala: Income Tax Department begins probe against company owned by Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate is investigating the 'monthly payment controversy' case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan.  The main focus is to examine primarly on Exalogic along with CMRL and KSIDC. The anti-money laundering had earlier investigated the matter before registering an ECIR.

    Mr. Kuzhalnadan MLA alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported action on a memorandum submitted by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which claimed losses of ₹60 crore due to the Centre's import of ilmenite. The corporation also demanded that the government facilitate the delivery of the mineral within the state.

    According to the MLA, in 2018, the Chief Minister, as Chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, convened a meeting to discuss the firm's difficulty in obtaining official approval for its mining lease. As a result of the choices reached at this meeting, the District Collector of Alappuzha approved sand removal from Thottappally under the garb of flood mitigation measures. This move was supposedly sanctioned by the Chief.

    Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court adjourned the petition filed by Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, against the Chief Minister and his daughter to March 27. The Vigilance department has stated that they are unable to proceed with an investigation into the petition lodged by Mathew Kuzhalnathan against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan. The Vigilance director informed the court that the allegations outlined in the petition do not fall under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and as such, cannot be subject to investigation.

     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
