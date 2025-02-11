Kerala implements new working hour regulations to combat extreme heat, issues safety guidelines for public

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the extreme temperatures in Kerala, the Labour Commissioner has implemented new working hour regulations to protect workers from sunstroke. As per the directive, workers must be given a break from 12 noon to 3 pm, with their total working hours adjusted to 8 hours between 7 am and 7 pm. This regulation, effective from February 11 to May 10, aims to reduce the risk of heat-related health issues. The construction and road construction sectors, in particular, are required to strictly follow these new time guidelines.

High temperature warning

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued precautionary guidelines to safeguard the public against health risks such as sunstroke, dehydration, and sunburns due to the soaring temperatures. The following measures are recommended:

- Avoid direct sunlight exposure from 11 am to 3 pm.

- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of clean water, even if you're not thirsty. Avoid dehydrating beverages like alcohol, coffee, tea, and sodas.

- Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing and appropriate footwear. Use an umbrella or hat for extra protection.

- Consume fruits and vegetables, and consider drinking ORS solution and buttermilk for hydration.

- Fire safety: The risk of fires is heightened in areas like markets, waste dumping sites, and buildings. Regular fire audits and safety precautions should be implemented, particularly in these regions.

- Forest fire risk: Residents near forest areas and tourists should be cautious as the risk of forest fires increases. Avoid actions that might trigger such fires and adhere to Forest Department guidelines.

- Educational institutions: Ensure clean drinking water is available for students, and classrooms are properly ventilated. If exams are scheduled, water should be available in examination halls. Schools should avoid outdoor activities or reschedule them to minimize children’s exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

- Panchayat and Anganwadi authorities: Pay special attention to keeping children in Anganwadis safe from heat.

- Vulnerable groups: Individuals who are bedridden, elderly, pregnant, children, differently-abled, or weak due to illness are particularly vulnerable to sunstroke and should avoid exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

- Delivery workers: Establishments must ensure the safety of delivery personnel during afternoon hours, providing them with protective clothing and rest breaks as needed.

- Media and police personnel: Those on duty should use umbrellas for sun protection and ensure they stay hydrated.

- Public events: Event organizers should ensure access to drinking water and shade for participants, and avoid holding events from 11 am to 3 pm when possible.

- Travellers: Take adequate rest during journeys and carry water to stay hydrated.

- Outdoor workers: Construction, agricultural workers, and street vendors should modify their working hours to reduce sun exposure, ensuring adequate rest during the afternoon.

- Animals and pets: Avoid grazing cattle or leaving pets in the sun, and ensure access to water for animals.

- Children and pets in vehicles: Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, especially during the heat.

- Water conservation: Use water sparingly and store as much as possible during rainfalls. Always carry a small water bottle to prevent dehydration.

- Seek medical attention: If feeling unwell, take immediate rest and seek medical help.

Also, stay updated with the official warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

