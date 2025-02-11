Kerala: After Vizhinjam, Pozhiyoor to house state’s second-largest fishing harbour

Kerala's Pozhiyoor is set to become the state’s second-largest fishing harbor, fulfilling a long-standing dream of the local community.

Thiruvananthapuram: Pozhiyoor is set to become the second-largest fishing harbor in the state, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the local community. According to officials, once construction is complete, the harbor will be equipped with modern facilities, allowing fishing boats to operate in all weather conditions.

The project is being implemented jointly by the central and state governments, with a total construction cost of Rs 343 crore. In last year’s state budget, Rs 5 crore was allocated for the initial phase of the harbor’s operations.

Kerala government clears draft bill to regulate private universities

Given the urgent need to protect the Pozhiyoor coastline, the first phase of construction includes a primary breakwater extending 65 meters. This phase involves the use of 16,000 tons of rocks and 610 tetrapods, each weighing five tons.

Efforts are being made to complete the construction work before the upcoming monsoon season. In the first phase, a 200-meter-wide harbor will be built to accommodate both small and large fishing boats.

The second phase will include facilities for deep-sea fishing vessels. According to officials, the harbor is designed to extend 300 meters into the sea, ensuring better accessibility and functionality. Once the project is completed, Pozhiyoor will become the second-largest fishing harbor in the state, according to Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. He also stated that the project will benefit around 25,000 fishermen.

Kerala: Second elephant attack death in two days; 45-year-old killed in Wayanad

Latest Videos