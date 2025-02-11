Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

A 5th-grade student was kidnapped and raped by her 16-year-old neighbor and his 19-year-old relative in Adoor, Pathanamthitta; both accused arrested and remanded.

Pathanamthitta: An incident of kidnapping and rape has shaken Adoor in Pathanamthitta, where a fifth-grade student was brutally assaulted by her 16-year-old neighbor and his 19-year-old relative from Ernakulam. The incident occurred on Sunday around 5 pm while the girl was returning from a shop with her friends.

The 16-year-old neighbor allegedly hushed the girl with hand, dragged her away, and assaulted her, while the 19-year-old accomplice restrained her friends. The minor then took the girl to a house in a wooded area where he abused her. The 19-year-old relative also sexually abused the girl at the same location.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused soon after learning about the incident. The 19-year-old had come to attend a function at a relative's house in Adoor and tried to escape but was caught by the police. During interrogation, both denied the crime, but a medical examination confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

The Adoor DYSP recorded the arrest of the accused, and the minor was presented before the Juvenile Board. The 19-year-old, Sudheesh, was presented before the magistrate and remanded. DYSP G Santosh Kumar stated that the girl was brutally assaulted, and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

