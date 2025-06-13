Red alert declared in various districts from June 14th. Disaster Management Authority advises caution due to potential for heavy rainfall and related calamities.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of red, orange, and yellow alerts across Kerala, warning of an extended spell of extremely heavy rainfall likely to affect the state between June 13 and June 17. The alerts indicate that several districts, particularly in northern and central Kerala, may face severe weather conditions, raising concerns over flooding and landslides.

Red alert

A red alert, the highest category issued by the IMD, has been declared for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 14. On June 15, the alert extends to include Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, along with Kannur and Kasaragod. The situation remains serious on June 16, with red alerts continuing in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. By June 17, the warning persists for Malappuram and Kozhikode. The IMD classifies extremely heavy rainfall as precipitation exceeding 204.4 millimetres within a 24-hour period.

Orange alert

Alongside these red alerts, several districts are under orange alerts, which suggest the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. On June 13, this alert covers Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On June 14, the warning applies to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. The following day, on June 15, districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad fall under the orange alert. This continues into June 16, with alerts in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. On June 17, the orange alert remains for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert

Meanwhile, yellow alerts, which indicate isolated heavy rainfall and the need for general caution, have been issued for southern Kerala districts. On June 13, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha are under alert. On June 14, the alert continues for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. It returns on June 16 and June 17 for the same three districts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned that the coming days could see flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly and landslide-prone areas. Waterlogging is also likely in low-lying regions and urban centres due to the expected volume of rainfall. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours, and closely follow official advisories. Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, and preparations are underway to mitigate the risks associated with this impending weather event.