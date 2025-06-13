- Home
Weather Update: South Bengal is experiencing uncomfortable humid heat. The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered thunderstorms and rain today. Rainfall is also likely from Friday to Sunday
The intensity of the heat is gradually increasing, causing discomfort to almost everyone.
Humidity is adding to the discomfort of the already sweltering heat in South Bengal.
Everyone is waiting for the monsoon. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has hinted at a change in weather.
The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered thunderstorms and rain today. Rain is expected not only today but also until next Saturday.
Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several districts in South Bengal today. This weather is expected to continue from Friday to Sunday.
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph are expected today.
The Meteorological Department has reported that heavy rain is expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram, and a yellow alert has been issued.
Scattered rain is expected in Kolkata and other southern districts today. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph.
Due to the rain, the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius today. The maximum temperature will be 35 and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, as the monsoon has already arrived in North Bengal, scattered rain is expected there.
Scattered rain is expected today in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur.