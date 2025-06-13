Image Credit : Pexels

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Kozhikode is also expected to see consistent rainfall throughout the day. Outdoor plans may be disrupted due to persistent wet conditions.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Kollam is expected to be breezy with rain throughout the day. The wind will offer some relief from the humidity.