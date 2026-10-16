An 18-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend in Kerala's Idukki district. The accused reportedly strangled her during an argument at a tea plantation before setting her body on fire near the Pambla Dam to destroy evidence. Police have arrested the 19-year-old suspect and are currently investigating the case.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend in Kerala's Idukki district, with police accusing the 19-year-old suspect of setting her body on fire after the killing. The accused, identified as Nishanth, has been arrested, according to reports.

The victim, identified as Nithya, was from Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu. Her charred remains were discovered near the Pambla Dam area, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Couple Allegedly Met to Discuss Their Relationship

According to police, Nithya and Nishanth had been in a relationship since 2023 but later separated. Investigators said Nishanth contacted her and asked her to meet him in Poopara, reportedly to discuss their relationship.

The two allegedly met at a tea plantation in the area on October 11 at around 2:30 pm. A conversation reportedly escalated into an argument.

Police allege that Nishanth strangled Nithya and repeatedly struck her with a stone, killing her at the spot.

Accused Allegedly Tried to Destroy Evidence

Investigators said the accused later returned to the location and transported Nithya's body in his autorickshaw to the Pambla Dam area after 10 pm. He allegedly poured petrol over the body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The remains were subsequently found near the dam, leading authorities to investigate the case and identify the victim.

Police said Nishanth switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding following the alleged murder. He was eventually traced and taken into custody in the Rajakumari area.

Police Investigation Underway

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the killing and gathering evidence as part of the ongoing probe. Further details about the motive and the legal proceedings are awaited.

The incident has once again drawn attention to violence against women and the need for timely intervention when relationships become abusive or threatening. The allegations against the accused remain subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial process.