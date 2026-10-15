Three Keralites, Sivin Johny, 26, Nova Sabu, 25, and Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, died in a residential building fire in Bochum, Germany. Their heartbroken families are seeking urgent assistance to bring their mortal remains back to Kerala. MPs and other public representatives have approached the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process.

Families of three young Keralites who died in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, are struggling to come to terms with their loss as they work to bring their loved ones' mortal remains back home. The victims, Sivin Johny, 26, Nova Sabu, 25, and Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, had travelled to Germany to pursue education, find jobs and build their futures. Their deaths have left families in Kerala devastated, with relatives and public representatives seeking urgent assistance from the state and Central governments to speed up the formalities for repatriating the bodies.

The Indian Embassy in Berlin confirmed that three Indian nationals, two women and a man, had died in the fire in Bochum, in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region. The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt said they were in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families and were providing assistance.

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German authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

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Families Await Return Of Mortal Remains

The families are now focused on bringing the bodies home so they can perform the last rites in Kerala.

Benny Behanan, MP, visited the residence of Sivin Johny in Kalady, Ernakulam district, on Thursday and met his parents and relatives. In a Facebook post, he expressed grief over the deaths of the three young Indians who had gone abroad in search of work and a better future.

Behanan said he was in touch with the German Embassy and friends in Germany to help facilitate the return of the mortal remains. He also urged the Central and Kerala governments to expedite the necessary procedures.

Other public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, have approached the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking intervention to ensure that the repatriation process is completed as quickly as possible.

The families are also in contact with relatives and members of the Malayali community in Germany, hoping to receive support as arrangements are made.

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Sivin Johny Had Just Arrived In Germany For Work

Sivin Johny, 26, was from Kalady in Ernakulam district. According to a relative, he travelled to Germany last month in search of employment and was expected to join a job this week.

The timing has made the tragedy particularly painful for his family. Johny had been preparing to begin a new chapter of his life when the fire occurred.

A relative told reporters that the family was in touch with Keralites living in Germany, who had offered to help bring his mortal remains back to Kerala.

Johny's brother, Salvin, is also in Germany, where he is pursuing nursing studies.

For the family, the immediate priority is to complete the formalities and bring Johny home. The support offered by relatives and community members abroad has become an important source of assistance during this difficult period.

Anjali Sheela Joy's Family Worried After Last Call Did Not Come

Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, belonged to Chemmakkad in Kollam district. She had travelled to Germany in July in search of a teaching job but was working in a warehouse while looking for opportunities in the education sector.

Her family grew worried when she did not call home on Tuesday, unlike her usual routine of contacting her parents every day.

Johnson, her uncle, told the media that the family initially became anxious when they did not hear from her. Relatives living abroad later informed them about the incident, and friends in Germany subsequently confirmed the news.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh visited Joy's residence in Chemmakkad and assured her family that all possible assistance would be provided to bring her body home.

Joy's relatives are now waiting for the necessary arrangements to be completed. Her uncle said the incident had left the entire family devastated.

For her loved ones, the loss is compounded by the fact that she had travelled abroad only a few months earlier with hopes of finding a suitable career.

Nova Sabu Went To Germany To Study And Work

Nova Sabu, 25, was from Kattappana in Idukki district. She travelled to Germany in July to pursue studies and also worked part-time as a gym trainer, according to her relatives.

Her father, K P Sabu, is a retired police officer, while her mother, Jyothi, works at a public health centre in Chembakappara in Idukki.

A relative described Nova as an active young woman who had gone to Germany to pursue her ambitions while supporting herself through part-time work.

Her family is in contact with relatives in Germany as it seeks assistance with the arrangements to bring her mortal remains back to Kerala.

Like the families of Johny and Joy, Nova's relatives are now waiting for the procedures to be completed so that they can perform her last rites at home.

The three young people had left Kerala with plans for their education and careers. Their deaths have brought grief to families in three districts, with relatives now united by the difficult task of bringing them home.

Indian Embassy In Contact With Families

The Indian Embassy in Berlin confirmed the deaths in a statement posted on X on October 14. It said the three victims were Indian nationals studying in Germany.

The embassy said it and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt were in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, extending all necessary assistance. It also expressed condolences to the families.

The embassy added that German authorities were investigating the incident.

According to the Anadolu news agency, German police provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident of the apartment building in connection with the fire.

Police and prosecutors said an investigation, including an examination by a fire expert, had ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the blaze, leading investigators to suspect the resident. The suspect was questioned by the homicide commission, while inquiries continued under the direction of the Bochum prosecutor's office.

Germany's public broadcaster NDR also reported that police had been called to the building on the day before the fire following a dispute. Authorities said their earlier visits had no connection to the blaze, based on their findings.

The suspect's arrest does not establish guilt, and the circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.

Families Hope To Bring Their Children Home Soon

As investigators in Germany continue their work, the families in Kerala are seeking a swift resolution of the formalities required to repatriate the bodies.

For Johny's family in Kalady, Joy's family in Chemmakkad and Nova's family in Kattappana, the priority is to bring their loved ones home and perform the final rites.

The intervention sought by public representatives and the assistance being provided by Indian diplomatic missions are expected to help the families navigate the process.

The tragedy has cut short the lives of three young people who had travelled abroad with hopes of building their futures. Their families are now left waiting for the chance to say their final goodbyes in their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies)