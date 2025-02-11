Kerala: Second elephant attack death in two days; 45-year-old killed in Wayanad

A 45-year-old tribal man, Manu, was killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha locality near Sulthan Bathery. The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday night, with locals discovering his body on Tuesday (Feb 11) morning.

Wayanad: A tragic incident of a wild elephant attack claimed another life in Wayanad on Tuesday. The victim, identified as 45-year-old tribal man Manu, was found dead in the Noolpuzha area of Sulthan Bathery. The attack is believed to have occurred on Monday night, but the discovery of his body was made by locals the following morning.

Authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death. This marks the second fatal elephant attack in Kerala within a span of two days. 

The attack occurred while Manu was returning home after purchasing essentials from a shop. Noolpuzha, where the incident took place, is a panchayat located near the Wayanad border. Reports suggest that the tragedy happened in a forest-fringe area. Manu's body was found in a field, and the location is known to have frequent wild elephant disturbances.

Following the tragic death of a woman due to a wild elephant attack at Kombanpara near Peruvanthanam in Idukki, the similar incident has been reported in Wayanad. The attack in Idukki took place near Peruvanthanam, where 45-year-old Sophia Ismail of Nellivila Puthenveedu lost her life.

District Collector V. Vigneshwari assured that Sophia’s family would receive Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance by today itself. She also promised a job for Sophia’s daughter. 

In recent months, the rise in wild elephant attacks across the state has intensified concerns over escalating human-animal conflicts.

On January 19, a family of three traveling on a motorcycle in Wayanad narrowly escaped after a wild elephant charged at them. The terrifying moment was captured on camera by passengers in a car approaching from the opposite direction.

A similar incident took place on January 14 in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where a group of people inside a car faced a frightening encounter as a wild elephant attacked their vehicle.

