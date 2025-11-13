A 48-year-old pickup driver in Kerala died after two 80-tonne girders from the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway project collapsed onto his vehicle. An investigation has been launched as locals raised safety concerns over ongoing NH 66 construction.

Kochi: A tragic incident claimed the life of a pickup driver early Thursday morning when construction girders from the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway project collapsed onto his vehicle in Eramalloor at approximately 3 am. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Rajesh from Pallippad in Haripad. Recovery operations took four hours to extract his body from the severely damaged vehicle. He was transporting eggs from Ernakulam to Pathanamthitta. Minister PA Mohamed Riyas has called for an immediate investigation, instructing the PWD secretary to prepare and submit a report the same day after coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

What Happened?

Two massive girders, each approximately 80 tonnes, came crashing down during construction activities. Initial findings indicate the girders dislodged from the jack mechanism while new ones were being positioned, causing previously installed structures to slip and fall. Heavy machinery was deployed to remove the debris and retrieve the victim's remains, which were later transferred to Alappuzha District General Hospital. Traffic disruptions followed the incident, with authorities implementing restrictions on the Aroor-Thuravoor route. By 7 am, partial traffic flow resumed through the eastern service road, while vehicles heading from Cherthala to Ernakulam were rerouted via Arookutty near Aroor temple.

The 12.75-kilometer elevated highway project is approximately 70% complete and is set to become the nation's longest flyover on National Highway 66. According to reports, local residents have voiced serious concerns about safety protocols, claiming the road should have been closed during such hazardous construction work. Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo confirmed at the site that traffic flow had not been halted during girder installation. She expressed dismay over the fatality while noting that maintaining access on this crucial NH 66 stretch had been a consideration. Around 40 accidents have reportedly occurred on NH 66 service roads where the elevated highway construction is underway.

Rajesh, who leaves behind a wife and two children, was filling in for the regular driver who was unavailable. The pickup van was returning to Alappuzha after unloading in Ernakulam, having started from Tamil Nadu. The vehicle owner has accused the contracting company of negligence leading to this fatal accident.