Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has officially written to the Centre requesting a halt to further proceedings under the PM Shri scheme, following strong internal pressure from coalition partner CPI. The Chief Minister informed the cabinet of the letter’s dispatch, marking an end to weeks of political friction within the ruling front.

The move comes after CPI ministers K Rajan and P Prasad personally met the Chief Minister to express their party’s dissatisfaction over the delay in sending the communication. Though the cabinet had decided to withdraw from the PM Shri agreement on October 29, the Education Department reportedly held up the letter, causing further discontent among CPI members.

Government sources confirmed that the letter was sent only after repeated pressure from the CPI. Soon after, the Centre released the first installment of the previously withheld SSK (Samagra Shiksha Kerala) fund, adding a new dimension to the standoff between the state and central governments.

Minister confirms letter

Education Minister V Sivankutty later confirmed that the Kerala government’s position on PM Shri had been officially conveyed. Addressing a press conference, he said the letter was sent as per the Chief Minister’s cabinet announcement and that a sub-committee would handle the next phase of deliberations.

Sivankutty also revealed that during his meeting with the Union Education Minister the previous day, he had verbally conveyed the state’s stance. The Union Minister, he added, neither supported nor opposed Kerala’s decision during the discussion.