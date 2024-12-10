Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure for CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala High Court indicates road closure for CPM conference in Vanchiyoor may be contempt of court, violating prior orders, and seeks detailed affidavit from government.

Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has indicated that the recent road closure in the Vanchiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram for the CPM conference could be considered contempt of court as it violates prior court orders. The court raised questions about who participated in the meeting, who authorized the organizers to block the road, and the source of electricity used for the event. The court also ordered the government to submit a detailed affidavit on the matter. 

Also Read: Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

The court questioned whether a formal case was filed related to the road closure and instructed the police to inform the court about the actions taken. Additionally, it asked the government to explain the measures it has taken against individuals or groups conducting public meetings on roads.  

The court pointed out that the road closure had caused pedestrians significant inconvenience and questioned the government’s inaction in addressing the situation. As part of the inquiry, the Vanchiyoor Police Station House Officer has been directed to appear in person at 2 pm on Thursday to explain the circumstances.  

A division bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and Murali Krishna will oversee the matter and has called on the government to clarify its response to this issue.

Also Read: Actress assault case: Survivor writes to Prez over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Airfare soars sixfold, no train tickets available; Mumbai Malayalis struggle to reach Kerala for Christmas anr

Airfare soars sixfold, no train tickets available; Mumbai Malayalis struggle to reach Kerala for Christmas

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Actress assault case: Survivor writes to President over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints anr

Actress assault case: Survivor writes to Prez over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 445 December 10 2024: winning ticket, prize money 1st prize Rs 75 lakh anr

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 445 December 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics dmn

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption gcw

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon