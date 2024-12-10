Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure for CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala High Court indicates road closure for CPM conference in Vanchiyoor may be contempt of court, violating prior orders, and seeks detailed affidavit from government.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has indicated that the recent road closure in the Vanchiyoor area of Thiruvananthapuram for the CPM conference could be considered contempt of court as it violates prior court orders. The court raised questions about who participated in the meeting, who authorized the organizers to block the road, and the source of electricity used for the event. The court also ordered the government to submit a detailed affidavit on the matter.

The court questioned whether a formal case was filed related to the road closure and instructed the police to inform the court about the actions taken. Additionally, it asked the government to explain the measures it has taken against individuals or groups conducting public meetings on roads.

The court pointed out that the road closure had caused pedestrians significant inconvenience and questioned the government’s inaction in addressing the situation. As part of the inquiry, the Vanchiyoor Police Station House Officer has been directed to appear in person at 2 pm on Thursday to explain the circumstances.

A division bench comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and Murali Krishna will oversee the matter and has called on the government to clarify its response to this issue.

