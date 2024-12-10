Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Thiruvananthapuram murder case: A suspect, Taufeeq, has been detained in the murder case of Thankamani, a differently-abled woman found dead near her residence in Pothencode. The arrest follows suspicious movements captured on CCTV.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 65-year-old woman, Thankamani from Koithoorkonam was found dead near her residence on Tuesday (Dec 10) morning. Her body, found in the yard adjoining her house, showed injuries on her face, and her attire appeared disheveled, with a torn blouse and a lungi partially covering her.

Police suspect that Thankamani, a differently-abled woman had gone out early to collect flowers, as hibiscus and other blooms were scattered near the body. Her earrings were missing, further pointing to the possibility of foul play.

The police have detained a man named Taufeeq, a resident of Pothencode, in connection with the murder of Thankamani. Taufeeq was identified from suspicious movements captured on CCTV footage. Authorities revealed that he has previous charges against him, including cases under the POCSO Act. The police are currently interrogating Taufeeq as part of their detailed investigation into the crime.

The body was first found by her sister, who immediately informed the police. The Mangalapuram Police have launched an investigation, treating it as a potential homicide. A dog squad has been deployed to aid in the probe.

After completing inquest procedures, the body will be sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to her family for the last rites. Authorities have assured a detailed investigation into the case.

