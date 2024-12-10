Actress assault case: Survivor writes to Prez over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints

In a letter to the President, the survivor of the 2017 actress assault case expressed frustration over the lack of action regarding the illegal access of her memory card. Despite clear violations, no steps have been taken against those responsible.

Actress assault case: Survivor writes to President over access of memory card after no action taken on complaints anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Kochi: In a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, the survivor of the 2017 actress assault case expressed her frustration over the lack of action taken against those responsible for illegally accessing her memory card. Despite clear evidence that the memory card was accessed in violation of regulations, no steps have been taken against the perpetrators. The survivor pointed out that even after filing complaints with both the High Court and the Supreme Court, there has been no progress in the matter. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public

She emphasized that action should be initiated at the judicial level, and in the absence of any response, she felt compelled to write to the President.
The Kerala High Court previously rejected a petition requesting a new investigation into the alleged unauthorized access of a memory card, which is a key piece of evidence in the high-profile actress assault case from 2017. The survivor had approached the court to overturn the fact-finding report submitted by the Ernakulam Sessions and District Judge on January 8, 2024, and to initiate a fresh probe into the issue.

In her petition, the survivor argued that a simple review of the inquiry report regarding the illegal access of the devices reveals that the authorities responsible for the investigation  "never conducted a fair, free and complete" investigation as directed by the High Court.

Actor assault case: Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against fact-finding report on memory card examination

