Kottayam: In a shocking incident in Thiruvathukkal of Kottayam, the deaths of a prominent businessman and his wife have been confirmed as a case of double murder. The victims, identified as Vijayakumar and his wife Meera, were found dead inside their home on Tuesday morning.

The crime came to light when the couple’s domestic worker arrived for duty and noticed that the back door, which she usually used, was locked. On approaching the front door, she spotted a grinding stone placed suspiciously near the entrance and found bloodstains. Upon entering the house, she discovered the couple lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the neighbours, who then alerted the police.

According to officials, both victims had severe injuries to their faces, believed to have been inflicted using a sharp weapon. The nature and brutality of the wounds led authorities to immediately suspect foul play.

Kottayam police have formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), to probe the case. Police have confirmed that one person has been taken into custody for questioning, and the suspect is believed to be a migrant worker. Police officials said the man was working nearby and is suspected to have knowing the victims.

Initial suspicions suggest personal enmity as a possible motive, though investigators are also exploring other angles, including attempted robbery or dispute over unpaid dues. However, police say it is too early to draw definitive conclusions.

Forensic experts are examining the house and the surrounding premises for evidence. The police have also recovered CCTV footage from nearby locations to track the suspect’s movements before and after the incident.

Vijayakumar was a well-known entrepreneur in the city, owning the Indraprastha Auditorium and several other businesses. The couple had previously suffered a personal tragedy with the death of their son in 2018. Their only daughter currently resides abroad.

After preliminary investigations and the inquest procedures, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause and time of death.