Malappuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the state president of the BJP, stated that the his party would bring development to Kerala, and claimed that both the LDF and UDF have failed to deliver anything for the state. He emphasized that Kerala is going through a lost decade, where ordinary people, including Ash workers, farmers, and government employees, are unable to celebrate, while the government continues to hold celebrations.

Chandrasekhar also spoke about the role of the Muslim League, stating that they have made it clear in the Supreme Court that they are working for the welfare of the Muslim community. He drew attention to the 2014 elections, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and how the country has economically advanced over the last 10 years. According to him, India has become corruption-free under Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the UPA government's tenure, which he described as chaotic and corruption-filled.

The upcoming elections, he said, are crucial and present an opportunity to bring about change. He made it clear that his responsibility is to make leaders out of those working for the development of a prosperous Kerala. He also addressed claims by LDF and UDF labeling the BJP as a communal party, dismissing them as lies. He reiterated that the programs implemented by the Modi government benefit everyone.

Chandrasekhar inaugurated the "Developed Kerala" convention in West district, further asserting his commitment to improving the state’s future.