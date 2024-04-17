Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    The Director General of Oman Meteorology has announced that heavy rainfall will occur in different parts of Oman in the coming hours. Meanwhile, the flight services from Kochi to Dubai have been canceled for the time being.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Kochi: The flight services from Kochi to Dubai have been canceled due to heavy rainfall in Dubai. Around three flights have been canceled so far. At the same time, it is reported that the intensity of rain has decreased in the UAE. At present, a red alert has been issued only in Al Ain. Ajman, Ras Al-Khaimah
     and Sharjah will experience light rain. 

    The Director General of Oman Meteorology has announced that heavy rain will fall in different parts of Oman in the coming hours. Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Khaduri stated that the weather will worsen with heavy rain in the coming hours. It is advised not to go out of the houses in the UAE as the rain continues.

    Severe rainfall battered the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, triggering extensive flooding and turmoil in Dubai as major highways became submerged and vehicles were abandoned on the roads. Simultaneously, in neighboring Oman, the death toll from severe flooding escalated to 18, with several individuals still unaccounted for as the sultanate prepared for the brunt of the storm.

    Meanwhile, in Oman, positioned on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, the National Committee for Emergency Management disclosed on Tuesday that the death toll from heavy rains had risen to 18. Among the casualties were 10 schoolchildren who were swept away in a vehicle alongside an adult. Leaders from across the region extended condolences in response to the tragic incident.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
